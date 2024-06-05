Be The Good: The state of transgender rights in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler speaks to leaders of Transmasculine Philippines and Society of Trans Women of the Philippines to get the latest on the movement to protect the rights of transgender people

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler caps the first week of June, Pride Month, with an episode featuring two advocates for gender equality and transgender rights to talk about the gains and challenges of the trans movement in the Philippines.

Rappler head of community Pia Ranada interviews Transmasculine Philippines (TmPH) founder and executive director Matt Alea and Society of Trans Women of the Philippines (STRAP) executive director Vashti.

Catch the episode at 7 pm on Friday, June 7. We’ll talk about the lived experience of transgender people in the Philippines, their fight for rights amid a lack of awareness and prioritization, advice on medical transitioning, ways to help those in the closet, and more.

Rappler digital communications specialist Russell Ku will also give an overview of online conversations about Pride Month, trans movement issues, and the SOGIE (sexual orientation and gender identity or expression) bill.

Be The Good is Rappler’s show about advocacies, campaigns, and issues faced by communities.

