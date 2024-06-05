Be The Good: The state of transgender rights in the Philippines

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler caps the first week of June, Pride Month, with an episode featuring two advocates for gender equality and transgender rights to talk about the gains and challenges of the trans movement in the Philippines.
Rappler head of community Pia Ranada interviews Transmasculine Philippines (TmPH) founder and executive director Matt Alea and Society of Trans Women of the Philippines (STRAP) executive director Vashti.
Catch the episode at 7 pm on Friday, June 7. We’ll talk about the lived experience of transgender people in the Philippines, their fight for rights amid a lack of awareness and prioritization, advice on medical transitioning, ways to help those in the closet, and more.
Rappler digital communications specialist Russell Ku will also give an overview of online conversations about Pride Month, trans movement issues, and the SOGIE (sexual orientation and gender identity or expression) bill.
To weigh in on the episode and join conversations about transgender rights, join the Justice and Human Rights chat room in the Rappler Communities app. Download the app from App Store and Play Store, tap the Community tab, and join the chat room from the menu.
Be The Good is Rappler’s show about advocacies, campaigns, and issues faced by communities.
