Pasig court orders Quiboloy’s arrest | The wRap

Today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pasig City court issue warrants of arrest against doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy over qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense.

The Department of Health reminds the public to get their children vaccinated as pertussis or whooping cough cases climbed in the first quarter of 2024.

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveil plans to upgrade their military cooperation ranging from missiles to moon landings, with an eye on countering China and Russia.

China’s Xi Jinping tells former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, outside inference could not stop the ‘family reunion’ between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and there are no issues that cannot be discussed.

The Bureau of Immigration deports Pokwang’s ex-partner Lee O’Brian after it was confirmed he had no pending local case in the Philippines. – Rappler.com