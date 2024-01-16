China summons Philippine ambassador over Marcos’ Taiwan greeting | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

China summons the Philippine ambassador and warns the country ‘not to play with fire’ after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama issues an apology on behalf of the performers and the Sinulog organizing committee, after members of the Muslim community called out a Sinulog performance for being culturally ‘insensitive.’

Hamas releases a new video supposedly showing the bodies of two Israeli hostages after warning they might be killed if Israel does not stop its bombardment of Gaza.

Donald Trump muscles past his rivals and captures the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, January 15.

Media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ earns the prestigious best drama trophy while ‘The Bear’ dominates comedy honors at the 75th Emmy Awards. — Rappler.com