Cusi retracts libel complaints against 7 news outlets | Evening wRap

Cusi withdraws libel complaints vs 7 news outlets

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi withdraws, on Friday, June 24, the separate libel and cyber libel complaints he filed against various Philippine media outlets over publication of the Malampaya deal.

Family, friends, and allies of the late former president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III gather together in a solemn Holy Mass to mark the first year since his passing.

The #FactsFirstPH coalition is awarded Most Innovative and Impactful Collaboration at the Global Fact 9, an annual international fact-checking conference.

A bipartisan package of modest gun safety measures passes the US Senate late on Thursday, June 23.

Kai Sotto misses his lone career shot of becoming the first full-blooded Filipino NBA draft selection after going undrafted on Thursday, June 23. – Rappler.com

