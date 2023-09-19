Surigao del Norte cult abuses kids, collects DSWD aid — Hontiveros | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Risa Hontiveros raises concern about a religious cult that allegedly manipulates its members and commits child abuse.

Two environmental activists who went missing in Bataan reunite with family and friends. Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano return to their loved ones after their custody is transferred to the Commission on Human Rights.

Inquirer.net U.S. bureau chief Rene Ciria-Cruz resigns after the article on Speaker Martin Romualdez’s supposed hefty donation to Harvard University was unceremoniously removed from the Philippine news outlet’s site.

Russian President Vladimir Putin transfers publishing assets controlled by Nobel Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov to temporary state management.

This is it, pancit! A handful of Filipino pancit favorites make it to Taste Atlas’ list of Best Stir-Fries in the World for 2023!

Apple releases iOS 17 and is available for iPhone Xs and newer models.

Wanderland Music and Arts Festival announces its first wave of performers for its 2024 run. — Rappler.com