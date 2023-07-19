[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Mindanao in Marcos’ first year

In this episode of 'In the Public Square,' veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery looks at the state of Mindanao a year into Marcos Jr.'s presidency

A year into the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., how is Mindanao doing?

In last year’s State of the Nation Address, Marcos barely mentioned the island group where he won an astonishing 67 percent of the vote. What can we expect to hear – rather, what should we insist on hearing – about Mindanao during his second SONA on Monday, July 24?

In this episode of In the Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery discusses positive perceptions and high levels of satisfaction, troubling peace and order conditions, and latent economic anxiety, as well as the complicated role of the Dutertes in the island of Mindanao.

Joining him are Drieza Liningding of the Moro Consensus Group, Georgi Engelbrecht of the International Crisis Group, and Rappler Mindanao coordinator Herbie Gomez.

Watch In the Public Square on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 pm.