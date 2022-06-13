Rappler Talk: Saidamen Pangarungan on his stint as Comelec chairman

Watch the interview live on Rappler at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 14

MANILA, Philippines – Former Commission on Elections chairman Saidamen Pangarungan left the Comelec in early June after the Commission on Appointments (CA) bypassed his confirmation bid, effectively ending his over two-month stint in the poll body.

But his brief time in the Comelec was the most crucial – during what is arguably the country’s most consequential election, one which elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a landslide victory.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, elections reporter Dwight de Leon chats with Pangarungan to discuss the outcome of the polls, the public image of the Comelec, the decisions that the institution made under his watch, and the legacy that he left behind.

