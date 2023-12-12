WATCH: Philippines’ ‘mini-Disneyland’ Fiesta Carnival reopens

Fiesta Carnival is open from 10 am to 10 pm and entrance is free

MANILA, Philippines – After more than two decades, the Araneta Group reopened Fiesta Carnival, an indoor amusement center, in its original home behind Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Just like what it had in the 1970s, the carnival has classic rides such as a carousel or merry-go-round, a roller coaster, go karts, a roller skating rink, bump cars, boat pool, and carnival game booths.

But in addition to these, Fiesta Carnival now has new attractions such as Walking Dinos, a Jump Playground, an obstacle course for kids called Jurassic Adventure, arcade games, and a billards section.

Fiesta Carnival is open from 10 am to 10 pm. Entrance is free. – Rappler.com

