World View with Marites Vitug: Elections and democracy – Southeast Asia’s political landscape in 2023

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Asia Centre regional director James Gomez on the outcomes of recent political events in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines – In Southeast Asia, recent political events have been characterized by unexpected outcomes, such as Thailand’s Move Forward Party winning the May election but was excluded from the coalition that formed the next government.

Additionally, the rise of Hun Manet as the new Cambodian Prime Minister raises questions about the potential for significant changes under his leadership.

Political developments in Singapore and Malaysia, including corruption scandals, electoral results, and the activities of opposition movements, have also shaped the political landscape of the region.

On Friday, September 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug engages in a conversation with Asia Centre regional director James Gomez to explore how these political events will intricately shape the political landscape in Southeast Asia and gain insights into the region’s evolving political dynamics and their potential ramifications for both local and global affairs. – Rappler.com

Catch previous World View episodes: