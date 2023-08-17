Global Affairs
Philippines-India relations

World View with Marites Vitug: Forging security cooperation between India and the Philippines

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug discusses the future of Philippine-Indian security cooperation with Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran

MANILA, Philippines – The relationship between the Philippines and India entered a new level as the latter finally publicly endorsed the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea after previously just “noting” the award.

The joint statement that Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar released on June 29 – which “underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea…” – underscored this change.

On Friday, August 18, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran on the newfound friendship between India and the Philippines, and the future of their security cooperation amid growing challenges in Asia.

Watch World View with Marites Vitug on Friday at 6 pm.

