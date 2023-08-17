World View with Marites Vitug: Forging security cooperation between India and the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Friday, August 18, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The relationship between the Philippines and India entered a new level as the latter finally publicly endorsed the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea after previously just “noting” the award.

The joint statement that Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar released on June 29 – which “underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea…” – underscored this change.

On Friday, August 18, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran on the newfound friendship between India and the Philippines, and the future of their security cooperation amid growing challenges in Asia.

Watch World View with Marites Vitug on Friday at 6 pm. – Rappler.com

Catch previous World View episodes: