World View with Marites Vitug: Philippines’ new momentum in security alliances

In this episode of World View with Marites Vitug, Rappler's editor-at-large dissects Philippine foreign policy with De La Salle University professor Renato de Castro

MANILA, Philippines – Leading up to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address, how have his foreign policy decisions impacted regional and global affairs?

In World View with Marites Vitug, foreign policy expert Renato de Castro gives a breakdown of Marcos’ foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in relation to the Quad, or the alliance between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia.

De Castro will also talk about how the Philippines, as a middle power, is an important player for these nations in connection to other security concerns, including the South China Sea dispute and the war in Ukraine.

World View with Marites Vitug on Friday, July 21