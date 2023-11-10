World View with Marites Vitug: Forging PH-Australia strategic partnership

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines — Australia has been one of the closest allies of the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific region, fostering a robust partnership based on shared values, democratic principles, and a common commitment to regional stability and security.

This collaboration has strengthened over the years, with both nations working closely on various fronts, from maritime security and defense cooperation to trade and cultural exchanges, in order to promote the mutual interests and well-being of their peoples.

On Friday, November 10, 6 pm, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Australian ambassador Hae Kyong Yu on a comprehensive exploration of the burgeoning Philippines-Australia strategic partnership in the region. – Rappler.com

