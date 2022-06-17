US & Canada
Philippines-US relations

US supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department says

Reuters
US supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department says

NAVIGATONAL BUOY. The Philippine Coast Guard set up a navigational buoy with the Philippine flag in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippines accuses China of 'illegal fishing' while Chinese coast guard vessels shadowed Philippine boats on a resupply mission, adding to more than 300 complaints filed against Beijing's activities in the South China Sea

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The United States supports the Philippines in calling on China “to end its provocative actions and respect international law in the South China Sea,” the State Department said on Friday, June 17.

The Philippines last week lodged new diplomatic protests against Chinese maritime activities within Manila’s 200-mile (321 km) exclusive economic zone.

It accused China of “illegal fishing” while Chinese coast guard vessels shadowed Philippine boats on a resupply mission, adding to more than 300 complaints filed against Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea.

Must Read

‘No right’: In new protest, Philippines slams China’s actions in Ayungin Shoal

‘No right’: In new protest, Philippines slams China’s actions in Ayungin Shoal

The United States shares the Philippines’ concerns, the State Department said.

“These actions are part of a broader trend of PRC (People’s Republic of China) provocations against South China Sea claimants and other states lawfully operating in the region,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

2 US carriers enter South China Sea, to ‘counter malign influence’

2 US carriers enter South China Sea, to ‘counter malign influence’

– Rappler.com

Philippines-US relations

Philippines-China relations

South China Sea

United States

West Philippine Sea