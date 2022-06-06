Support Independent and Fearless Journalism

When Power insists, “you’re either with us or against us,” the space for a diversity of voices and ideas shrinks.

When hate and anger are weaponized, it creates a spiral of silence.

When critical questions are simplistically equated with an anti-government agenda, it requires courage to hold decision-makers accountable.

We launched Rappler in 2012 to merge the highest standards of journalism with technology to strengthen Philippine democracy.

We don’t want to just give you the news; we aim to promote critical thinking, self-reflection, and empathy to encourage informed decision-making.

Help us stay free and independent of political pressure and commercial interests.