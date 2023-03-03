[#RapplerReads] Bretman Rock’s ‘You’re That B*tch’ celebrates living your best life

The singer, songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, scientist is here to remind us that we can be that b*tch too

Editor’s note: #RapplerReads is a project by the BrandRap team. We earn a commission every time you shop through the affiliate links below.

Are we even all that surprised that Bretman Rock is now a full-fledged author?

There are only a handful of people who can rebrand themselves time and time again and make it work. But there’s just one person who’s done it while being dubbed a singer, songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, and *checks notes* scientist.

Bretman Rock’s memoir, ‘You’re That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself’ sums up what the 24-year-old has been imparting to his fans since his rise to fame in 2015: You ARE that bitch. Periodt, etc etc.

I picked up the book with the impression that it would be a fun and quick ride into Bretman’s psyche, with some sprinkled-in advice that would pump me up, but eventually forget at the end of the day. Full disclosure: I love celebrity memoirs, but I know how shallow the books of other internet influencers can get.

Dubbed as a gay Cinderella story, ‘You’re That Bitch’ turned out to be more of what happens after the shoe fits, when you realize that you’re the main character the whole time.

The memoir reads like Bretman himself is speaking to you – complete with his lingo, filler words, and references that non-fans might just have to look up to understand. Despite that, his values are so quintessentially Filipino and surprisingly heartfelt that I couldn’t help but feel touched when he was talking about his family and his devotion to them.

Departing from his usual style of writing, Bretman writes about his estranged father: “Since he died, the last year of my life has been a love letter to him. Everything I’ve done lately has been in tribute to my dad.”

I couldn’t help but have my mindset shift on the book with that in mind. In the past year, Bretman had been growing out his hair like his father, speaking more Filipino, and mentioning his roots more and more. It was all for his “muse,” who knew from the very beginning that Bretman would be famous.

This genuine optimism rooted in self-love and family is what makes Bretman’s branding, nay his entire personality, feel authentic – even through paper. Underneath his influencer roots, Bretman still feels like a friend who got a very lucky break. You can’t help but root for him to shine, simply because no one told him he couldn’t.

The 250-page read also sees Bretman dive into his roots growing up in Cagayan, his former relationships, and how the family is at the heart of who he is. Don’t get me wrong, this will not be your next classical read with complex prose and incomprehensible text to get your brain cells a-flowing, it feels more like a comfortable FaceTime call with one of your favorite friends.

At its core, ‘You’re that Bitch’ is the fun, chaotic celebration of the joy that comes when you become unapologetically yourself and free enough to tell that tale on your own terms – literally and figuratively.

As Bretman puts it, “It’s like someone spent twelve hours baking you cookies, and they’re so excited to give them to you. And you’re just like, I don’t want the cookies. Except you are the person who baked the cookies for yourself.” Who else but Bretman Rock can make that sentence make sense and kind of make you think?

To answer the initial question: Nope, it comes as no shock to anyone, especially Bretman, that his next credential among many is “author.” After sticking around for so long amid the internet’s harsh and fleeting gaze, it only seems fitting that Bretman is immortalized through his own written word. – Rappler.com