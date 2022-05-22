CheckThisOut: What are the right Cetaphil products for your sensitive skin?

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Cetaphil and was produced by BrandRap, the sales, and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece. This article was written with Cetaphil.

Do you have sensitive skin? Nowadays, it’s difficult to find products that truly address skin issues without worrying about the possible side effects.

While many factors like environment, hormones, stress, diet, and more can trigger flare-ups, some chemicals in products you use can exacerbate your skin sensitivities. That’s why your skincare routine shouldn’t just be based on what’s trendy. Go for products backed by scientific studies, clinical trials, and prescribed by dermatologists.

If you’ve consulted with a dermatologist to treat your skin concern, you’ve probably come across some Cetaphil products. Dermatologists highly recommend Cetaphil products as part of a sensitive skincare routine.

Most people would be familiar with the cult favorite, Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser, but they have a range of other products that address different skin issues.

Here’s a list of common Filipino skin conditions Cetaphil advocates addressing with its wide range of products. These are just some of our recommendations but remember that it’s always best to consult with a dermatologist first.

Dryness

Excessive dryness is probably one of the most common skin issues that many suffer from. Many factors can cause it – age, climate, the nature of your job, activities like swimming, or an underlying skin condition. One of the ways to manage excessive dryness is by using gentle and hydrating skincare products like Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser and Moisturizing Lotion.

Oiliness and acne

Oiliness and acne are some of the skin issues that people start to deal with at a young age. Some people are also tempted to wash their face several times a day using products with strong ingredients to soak all that oil and kill the acne. But in fact, it’s recommended to limit washing to not more than twice a day using a gentle cleanser like Cetaphil’s Oily Skin Cleanser. Washing too much doesn’t help remove oil; it triggers more of it.

Dark spots

Dark spots and uneven skin tone can be caused by sun exposure, pollution, skin trauma, and melasma. Cetaphil’s Bright Healthy Radiance line was made with Niacinamide and Sea Daffodil, synergistically working together to produce a GentleBright Technology that brightens dark spots without irritation. When dealing with dark spots or hyperpigmentation, it is important to protect your skin from further sun damage by using products with SPF, like the Brightening Day Protection Cream SPF15. Use Brightening Night Comfort Cream to complete your skincare routine in the evening. See your skin looking bright and luminous in just four weeks.

Uneven skin tone

Clothing or footwear tan lines are normal. Most of us have it. But sometimes, we feel more comfortable in the formal dresses or other types of clothing that we want to wear if we have a hydrated and even skin tone. Good thing Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance body products are formulated to help brighten, soothe, and moisturize sensitive skin. It is proven to give radiant and even skin tone in just four weeks.

Eczema

Eczema or Atopic Dermatitis is the most common chronic skin condition in early childhood and even persists until adulthood. It significantly impacts the lives of children and their families due to the relentless itching and scratching caused by skin dryness and irritation. Up to 50% with moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema have a gene mutation in filaggrin – meaning they lack filaggrin. Filaggrin is an essential protein responsible for the production of NMF (Natural Moisturizing Factors). Lack of NMF leads to dry and flaky skin. Cetaphil PRO AD Derma Skin Restoring regimen contains patented filaggrin technology, providing moisture for a stronger skin barrier, to help relieve very dry, itchy skin from day 1.

Delicate skin

It’s not only the adults’ skin that needs taking care of – babies’ do, too. A baby’s skin is thinner than an adult’s, making it more delicate and prone to dryness, irritation, and other skin conditions. That is why baby skin requires specially formulated skincare products that are gentle, non-irritating, and hypoallergenic. Cetaphil Baby offers everyday skincare protection for babies. Its clinically proven 5-fold protection provides a gentle, hypoallergenic formula that helps soothe, hydrate, and maintain a baby’s healthy skin barrier. Cetaphil Baby has a complete range of cleansers and moisturizers tested by dermatologists, pediatricians, and ophthalmologists to meet specific baby skin needs. For starters, try Cetaphil Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo’s tear-free, 2-in-1 formula; it gently cleanses baby’s hair to toe, which is ideal even for newborns.

This May, Cetaphil is celebrating #SkinAwarenessMonth to educate and remind Filipinos to take care of their skin – especially those with sensitive skin – with gentle and dermatologist-developed and prescribed products because every skin story deserves the best care.

