Diving into the hot-selling HONOR 90 5G smartphone

This premium phone has a 200MP flagship camera and is the first phone with a flicker-free certification

The HONOR 90 5G is the brand’s latest addition to their N Series and is priced at P24,990. It has a 200 MP main camera and is the first phone with a TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification which gives users a more comfortable viewing experience.

Watch our unboxing video to see what the phone looks like!

– Rappler.com