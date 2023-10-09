Sponsored By
BrandRap
BrandRap
#CheckThisOut

Diving into the hot-selling HONOR 90 5G smartphone

Diving into the hot-selling HONOR 90 5G smartphone
This premium phone has a 200MP flagship camera and is the first phone with a flicker-free certification

The HONOR 90 5G is the brand’s latest addition to their N Series and is priced at P24,990. It has a 200 MP main camera and is the first phone with a TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification which gives users a more comfortable viewing experience.

Watch our unboxing video to see what the phone looks like!

Interested? You can get your hands on this device through the following links:

Shopee – https://bit.ly/3YwIvKw

Lazada – https://bit.ly/3OsqyrY

TikTok Shop – bit.ly/HONOR905G-TikTok

– Rappler.com

HONOR Philippines

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services
More about HONOR Philippines

#BrandRap

electronics and gadgets

mobile phones