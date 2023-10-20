CheckThisOut: Halloween costume ideas for every zodiac sign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Spooky season is near. Is your costume ready yet?

If you’re still deciding on what to wear this year, we’ve got some astrologically inspired costumes that will make you stand out at any Halloween party. Whether you’re an adventurous Aries, a brooding Scorpio, or anything in between, check out these ideas that may or may not already align with your personality.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – The superhero

You love saving the day, so why not turn it into reality? With Aries known as the warrior among the signs, you’ll find some fun in going as your favorite superhero character. Plus, capes are fun.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Ghoster

We’re not saying all Taureseans are lazy, it’s just that we know you have a one-track mind when it comes to tasks. So for this year, why not go classic and turn up as a spooky ghost?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Doctor Frankenstein

With Geminis getting all sorts of crazy ideas here and there, why not go as the ultimate mad man, Doctor Frankenstein? You might already have the crazy eyes to pull off the look anyway.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Chef/The Bear character

When you think of Cancers, you think of warmth. Or maybe fire. However you see it, Cancers are the ultimate caretakers who will passionately keep you well fed and happy. If you’re looking for a more niched reference, you can even go as one of the characters on The Bear.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Prom King/Queen

Because Leos love any excuse to wear a crown, you’re free to be the shining star this Halloween night. Make it a little quirkier by adding a sash to go with your formal attire.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Beyoncé

You can’t go wrong by going with the ultimate Virgo: Beyoncé. With Virgos known as the perfectionists of the signs, we’re sure you won’t miss a beat with this detailed costume idea.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – Go full Barbie/Ken

The fair, diplomatic, and charming Libras are already pseudo-Barbies in their own right. So why not make it official by riding on the wave and turning heads with your full Barbie glam?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Addams Family-core

For the mysterious Scorpios who are drawn to the dark side, embodying the iconic Addams Family is a perfect choice. Channel your inner Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, or any other Addams Family member, and get ready to captivate. Your wardrobe may already be in all black, anyway.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – Any version of Britney Spears

Everyone loves a redemption arc, and Sagittarians are the pinnacle of what it means to bounce back. This Halloween, why not go as the ultimate Sagittarius and another pop queen in her own right: Britney Spears.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – Sherlock Holmes

For the intellectually-inclined Capricorns, going as the world’s most famous detective will mirror your eye to detail and resourcefulness. Just remember to not go as cold as Holmes when the night’s socialization begins.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Inflatable alien

With your out-of-this-world and often unconventional way of thinking, innovative Aquarians will feel right at home by donning an alien costume that will light up the room. Plus with reports that UFOs might just exist, your costume will be the perfect conversation starter for some far-out discussions – AKA your favorite topic.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – The Little Mermaid

Pay homage to your fish symbol this Halloween by going as the ultimate fictional marine creature. With their imaginative nature and creativity, Pisces will look perfect as someone diving into delusion, err, the magic of the sea.

– Rappler.com