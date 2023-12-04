Chivas Regal’s BGC pop-up is your new hangout spot for unforgettable nights

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chivas Regal XclusiVe is serving up bussin’ drinks, fire beats, and more

Looking for more than just your ordinary nightcap? Chivas Regal’s latest pop-up bar might be your kind of spot.

Dive into a world of excitement, connection, and unforgettable nights at the Chivas Regal XclusiVe pop-up bar. You can find it in Forbes Town, BGC, and it’s open from 5 pm to 12 mn daily until January 7, 2024. To give you a taste, here’s the lowdown on all things XclusiVe.

Sip in style

When you enter the pop-up, take Chivas’ personality test to get your matching cocktail – on the house. Now that’s a vibe check.

Keep those drinks flowing with the Chivas Hi-ball tap and pop-up-exclusive menu of cocktails. Are you more of a straight shooter? Elevate your night with a neat glass of 15-year-old Chivas Regal XV or their exquisite 18-year-old variant.

Bring the celebration home

Want to start an unforgettable night anywhere? Chivas Regal XV bottles are available for purchase onsite, which you can personalize to make your deal sweeter.

For true blue fans of Chivas or just plain good streetwear, the Chivas Regal x Supply Syndrome clothing line is also available at discounted prices at the pop-up after being sold out online.

Party with live acts

To supply you with tasty tracks of hip-hop and R&B all night long, Chivas XclusiVe collaborated with music production collective Mango Room Studios for a lineup of live DJs on deck from Fridays to Saturdays.

Every month, Chivas is also featuring an XclusiVe live act to make your night even more memorable. To set the tone, R&B singer Denise Julia performed at the launch, including her hit song “B.A.D.” for the first time live.

Watch out for their next main act and mark these dates on your calendar:

December 15 – Holi-Yay Kickoff

January 5 – Wrap Up Party

Don't want to miss out on nights of passionate memories with Chivas? Follow their socials on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on more XclusiVe details. – Rappler.com