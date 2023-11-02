Comelec: No overtime pay for teachers who worked extra during elections | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Elections says it would not be able to provide additional pay to teachers who worked overtime during the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

Philippine authorities are set to repatriate a Filipina caregiver who ‘heroically’ saved her patient from Hamas forces.

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs says it was ‘China that is intruding into Philippine waters.’

Half of the world’s countries are suffering democratic decline, ranging from flawed elections to curtailed rights such as freedom of expression and assembly.

Former actress Rica Peralejo hits back at critics after she and her husband Joseph Bonifacio, a Christian pastor, drew flak for joining a Halloween costume party with their two children.

US media reports pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating British actor Louis Patridge. An unnamed source tells outlet The US Sun, Olivia flew to London recently to spend time with the Enola Holmes star. — Rappler.com