Insure all kinds of love with Sun Life

Last June, the first batch of queer couples living in Quezon City signed the contract for the “right to care card.” This card allows couples from the LGBTQIA+ community to make health care decisions for each other through a special power of attorney.

It’s a groundbreaking move that queer couples hope will be expanded to the whole country and not just in Quezon City. Nevertheless, it’s still a big win for the community who still have to fight for their rights – especially when it comes to their relationships.

Sun Life recognizes these struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. Thankfully, there’s one other place where LGBTQIA+ couples can enjoy their rights as each other’s partners.

Did you know that in 2020, the Philippine Insurance Commission (IC) has made it clear that policyholders may designate their same-sex partners as beneficiaries in their insurance plans? That’s right, it’s no longer just limited to your nuclear family and relatives. If you have a partner, they have a right to be your insurance beneficiary.

Sun Life fully supports this. Whatever product you may want to avail to build your wealth and reach your dreams, Sun Life can be your partner to be with you on your financial journey and help you secure a brighter future.

Why get insurance?

Until now, many people are still averse to insurance. It is indeed an added expense, and when money is hard to come by, it’s difficult to shell out for things on top of your daily needs. It’s understandable but not a lot of people know that insurance can also help build and protect their wealth.

There are insurance products that help you invest and grow your money, protect you and your savings in case of emergencies, care for your family and loved ones in case of death, and so much more.

You can find a product that not only suits your goals and dreams but your budget, too. You don’t need to compromise your other needs and expenses. You can try using Sun Life’s insurance calculator to see the kinds of products that match your budget.

Sun MaxiLink Bright

One of Sun Life’s products is Sun MaxiLink Bright. It’s ideal for people who would like to protect their loved ones while also growing their wealth. It’s an investment-linked life insurance plan that offers a combined benefit of insurance protection and investment. You can build funds for at least five years and have the option to add more to your initial for better growth potential.

Benefits of Sun MaxiLink Bright:

Life insurance coverage

Flexible investment options

Professional fund management

Funds for future needs

Manageable premium

