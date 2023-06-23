Quezon City allows LGBTQ+ couples to make health care decisions for each other

Members of the Lagablab LGBTQI+ network kick off Pride Month celebration by staging an equality rally calling for an end to discrimination and pass the SOGIE Equality Bill, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on June 2, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says local governments have the power to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ community

MANILA, Philippines – LGBTQ+ couples in Quezon City will soon have the right to make health-related decisions on behalf of each other through the “right to care card”, Mayor Joy Belmonte said on Friday, June 23.

“Dito sa care card na ito ang isang LGBT couple na matagal nang nagmamahalan through special power of attorney will be able to have authority over the health care decisions na dapat gawin or kailangan gawin para sa isang partner,” Belmonte said in a city hall-run show.

(Through this care card, an LGBT couple who have long been in love, through a special power of attorney, will be able to have authority over the health care decisions that need to be made for a partner.)

This card will be launched on Saturday, June 24, alongside the city’s Pride Festival. The specific details about the rights to be granted to LGBTQ+ couples will be discussed during the launch.

The card contains a QR code that, when scanned, directs users to a virtual version of the actual notarized special power of attorney contract.

Generally, under the law, queer couples are not recognized as next-of-kin during medical emergencies because of this they cannot make medical decisions for their partners.

Through Quezon City’s care card, Belmonte said that LGBTQ+ couples can include their partner as their beneficiary in their life insurance policy under their special contract.

Quezon City has been proactive in ensuring the rights of the LGBTQ+ community with the passage of the Gender-Fair Ordinance in 2014, which is one of the first in the country.

This ordinance bans discrimination against LGBTQ+ members in their workplaces and educational institutions and in the delivery of goods and services.

As the SOGIE equality bill remains stuck in Congress for several decades, Belmonte said that local governments have the power to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ community.

“Every city has autonomy and every city has some kind of power to enact ordinances for the welfare of their constituents and that’s what Quezon City did,” Belmonte said.

Belmonte, however, recognized that it is challenging for them to implement measures that ensure the protection of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in a landscape where the national government is not supportive.

– Rappler.com