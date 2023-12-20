Free whiskey alert: The award-winning Jameson Distillery on Tour is back in BGC until December 23 only

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Following a successful 2022 run in the Fort Strip BGC, the Jameson Distillery on Tour experience is back in town – this time, with a festive Christmas Village built around it!

The award-winning Jameson Distillery on Tour has set up shop at the 9th Avenue Bonifacio High Street Activity Center until December 23 only. The pop-up will be open daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, with live OPM acts performing live on Fridays and Saturdays.

The best part? Admission to the whole tour and Christmas village is free! Just bring your friends, come to the pop-up, and register. Pro tip: Visit early to beat the lines and get your ticket, since slots are limited! Now, here’s everything you can experience at this year’s setup.

The award-winning interactive tour

The main event is the multi-sensory Jameson Distillery tour and whiskey tasting session that has captivated audiences from Dublin to New York to South Africa, and now again, Manila.

You will join groups of 14 in a special room with an audio-visual setup and special sensory tables. While the guides talk about the history of Jameson and the process of making Irish whiskey their way, you can see, hear, feel, and even smell along with the story thanks to the sensory tables.

After the experience, you’ll be led to another room where you can enjoy an informative whiskey-tasting session. Once it’s over, Jameson won’t let you leave empty-handed – you’ll get a Jameson kit, which includes a customizable tote bag. Don’t forget to claim your free serving of a refreshing Jameson Ginger & Lime!

Giant Jameson games and barrels

Once you’ve racked up all your culture points at the tour, you can keep your gang’s fun going with Jameson’s giant game sets. Play giant Jenga and giant Four in a Row, or keep it classic and play some good old Jameson foosball.

Not in a competitive spirit? Jameson barrels are also scattered around the center of the village that you can doodle on with colorful markers.

Bottle, merch promos, and more

Jameson bottles will be sold onsite with special deals and engraving services. You can also shop the exclusive Dickies x Jameson clothing merch, which isn’t available anywhere else in the Philippines but the pop-up. If you’re in a full-on shopping mood, there will also be a vinyl shop in the village.

To close out the list, here’s a couple more experiences you can get! Visitors can get a free serving of Jameson x Kurimu Ice Cream if they post a photo online with #JamesonDistilleryManila and the @jamesonph tag. Then, if you want to enjoy your ice cream and drinks while singing along to OPM bops, mark these dates to watch these live acts:

December 22 – Young Cocoa and Sky Dominique

December 23 – Sunkissed Lola and Steph Moreno

With all of these fun (and free!) activities, the Jameson Distillery on Tour experience is a definite must-have in your Christmas itinerary. Visit the pop-up in BGC until December 23 only! – Rappler.com