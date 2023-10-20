Five ways the new BDO Online app works as hard as you

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You juggle life and work every day, the new BDO Online app wants to help you bank your way no matter what

We’re all busy. We work, run errands, do chores, and engage in different kinds of activities that make our lives happy and full. Sometimes though there are just “adulting” responsibilities that keep us away from the activities, events, and people that keep us fulfilled.

That’s why anything that would make life more convenient is always welcome. BDO understands that and wants to help you ease the burden. So the new BDO Online app was built to work just as hard as you. No matter how full your calendar gets, they want you to be able to bank your way.

The BDO Online app is the new and improved version of the BDO Digital Banking app – designed for easy and secure on-the-go banking. Here are some of the new features that will make banking your way easier and more convenient than ever.

You can log in quickly and securely

Access your app faster and more conveniently with biometrics or 6-digit PIN but without compromising security. No need to key in a username and password whenever you need it. You can access your account anytime.

It allows you to send money to anyone

You can now stop worrying about sending money whether that’s to other BDO accounts, other banks or wallets. Sending money to other BDO accounts is free, while sending to other banks and wallets via InstaPay is for only a low fee of P10.

It lets you settle bills conveniently

Paying bills is painful but the process doesn’t have to be. With the new BDO Online app, you can pay whatever bills you need to without having to register the billers. That’s one less step you need to do. Just enter your details and pay conveniently whenever or wherever you are. After paying, you can simply save the biller to your favorites for next time.

You can pay transactions quickly via QR

Send and receive money with ease by transacting using a QR code. This reduces the risk of having your money get into the hands of the wrong account holder. No need to manually type the account name and number on the app.

You’ll never run out of prepaid load again

You’ll never be caught with zero balance again. You can buy prepaid load for you or for someone else using your BDO Online app whenever you need to.

The new BDO Online app is just one of BDO’s ways of helping sustain and enrich your life. Whatever your needs are, BDO vows to be with you every as you “Bank Your Way.”

The app is available to anyone with savings, checking, or credit card accounts. Download the app on Google Play and iOS, just look for the "BDO Online" app icon.