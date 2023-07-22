Exploring Taiwan’s Qingtiangang Grassland

Check out this tour that shows Taiwan in a new light, away from the hustle and bustle of Taipei

Want to experience Taiwan away from the hustle and bustle of Taipei? Check out Qingtiangang Grassland.

This flat, saddle-shaped area surrounded by mountains is only a short drive from Taipei, but feels like another world away from the city.

With its wide trekking area, water buffaloes, and amazing scenery that will leave you in awe, this is a must for nature lovers and anyone who wants to see Taiwan in a bigger picture.

