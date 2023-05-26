CheckThisOut: Things people bought for their inner child with adult money

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Do you know that budol-prone TikTok sound? It’s the one that goes, “I now have access to adult money, which means I can buy whatever I want, which means I end up buying sh*t like this.” This trend falls under the #AdultMoney TikTok hashtag, where users come on and showcase years-in-the-making purchases that are probably just as fun as they are impractical. With over 4 billion views under the hashtag, it proves that everyone doesn’t want to stop having fun at 18.

In fact, life may be even more amusing for our inner child with a little extra purchasing power. Just take it from the BrandRap team – we ended up talking about our own purchases, and we went from long-time passions like Marj’s books and art materials, to nostalgic fan memorabilia like Julian’s Pokemon plushies, to childhood gaming goals like my remastered God of War game or Saab’s special edition Nintendo Switch.

Whether we’re five or 50, there’s always those things in our wishlist that never get old. So, In the name of nostalgia, we asked the adults of the internet about one memorable item they’ve bought for their inner child.

5 packs ng Yakult. ✨ Dati nagpapabili lang ako sa parents ko, ngayon hindi na. Kaya ko nang makabili dahil may work na ‘ko. 💖 (“5 packs of Yakult. Before, I used to ask my parents to buy them for me, but not anymore. I can buy them myself because I now have work.”)

– @imcyrahalasan on Instagram

A Gretsch model guitar I had long admired since I was 10 years old. It took me this [long.]

– @jimparedes on Instagram

As someone who lived off her older cousins’ hand-me-down dolls, Barbie Color Reveals! 😂

– @bellebrillantes on Instagram

Instagram user @itsamadzworld09 shared that her purchase was the retro classic plug-and-play, Family Computer. With any gaming console, it always felt like our parent-designated screen time was never enough when we were kids, right?

Along with Tamiya figurines and airsoft blasters, Facebook user Joselito T. Jacinto shared that he now buys some Gundam models, which remain ever iconic. Nothing feels more like a childhood in the 70s and 80s than mecha anime.

Keep those young hearts alive, folks! – Rappler.com

