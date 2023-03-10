CheckThisOut: Must-haves for a stress-free and enjoyable concert day

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

With the easing of COVID restrictions, more and more artists are holding live concerts here in the Philippines. After all, we are known to have the best concert crowd according to both artists and concert-goers alike.

As a first-time concert-goer preparing for SEVENTEEN’s “Be The Sun” in Manila last year, I did not know what I needed to bring on the big day. I remember just stuffing everything I thought I needed in my bag the day before. I ended up carrying two heavy bags and didn’t even get to use most of the items I brought with me like my make-up kit, an extra poster, and a plushie of my K-pop bias.

If there’s anything I learned from this experience, it’s that you don’t need to have so many items with you on d-day. Plus it’s best to prepare as early as you can. So whether you’re just hoping to attend your favorite artist’s show soon or have already secured your ticket, this list is for you!

Here are the items you’ll actually need for the best concert experience.

[Dumpling] Bag

First things first, you’ll need a bag that fits the concert organizer’s rules so make sure to check that out before anything else. In general, you’ll need a bag that is secure, easy to carry, and can hold all of your items; and this trendy dumpling bag does just that! They even come in different stylish colors.

Phone with power bank

What better tool is there to record your favorite performances, immortalize your concert memories, and also contact and update your loved ones than your own phone? However, it’s no secret that taking photos and videos could drain your phone’s battery (and storage) pretty quickly. Good thing this affordable and slim power bank is here to save the day! It can even get you through three charges, just make sure you have your charging cables with you.

Portable fan

No pain, no gain. Before the fun starts, fans would usually have to beat the heat and get through long lines first. But you don’t have to suffer as this multi-functional portable fan can keep you company. Not only would this bear-shaped, rechargeable, and foldable fan keep you fresh before the concert, but it can also be used as a flashlight and power bank as well. Amazing, isn’t it?

Ticket and ticket holder

Ah, yes, the most important item on this list as you cannot enter the concert venue without a ticket. It’s best to keep your ticket safe and secure even before the big day through these fan-made concert envelopes. Moreover, you can choose from a wide range of designs and even customize them to feature your favorite artists.

Pro tip: Don’t fret if you lost your ticket or if it was stolen. It’s not the end of the world! If the ticket is from SM Tickets, you will need to submit an affidavit of loss, a police report, any valid ID, and proof of ownership before the concert. If you bought the ticket from someone else, these documents should be named after the original buyer of the ticket. This process might take some time though so make sure to file and submit these as soon as possible.

Multi-purpose wallet

♫ Dollar, dollar… ♫ (Philippine Peso in our case). You’ll need some cash and cards with you to purchase food, drinks, and your favorite artist’s merchandise. Some concerts would require you to bring your ID for verification as well. That’s why a lightweight yet functional wallet that can house both your money and ID will definitely come in handy.

Light stick (if applicable) and extra batteries

While not a requirement, lightsticks – a staple in every K-pop concert – can definitely make the concert experience more exciting, it’s just a bit expensive. So, if you’re bringing an official lightstick or any accessory that lights up, make sure to also have extra batteries of the right type with you. Nonetheless, not having one won’t make the show any less enjoyable.

Sanitary and emergency kit

While things are slowly going back to normal, it’s still best to keep oneself protected. It’s important for you to bring a kit that will house all your necessities such as alcohol, extra face masks, tissue, vitamins, medicines, band-aids, pain-relief patches, and sanitary napkins (for my fellow ladies out there), among others. You can also choose a design that will represent your fandom so you can stay safe and in character.

Before the concert, make sure to check out the organizer’s or fan club’s reminders as you may have to bring other items that aren’t on this list. Minors may have to bring a printed copy of their signed waivers, while people in the standing section should have a digital or printed copy of their queuing number.

Moreover, fans are usually allowed to bring posters or cheering kits as a form of support for their favorite artists, but just make sure it fits the dimensions set by the organizer. You wouldn’t want your view to be blocked by the people in front of you or vice versa.

On the flip side, be sure to watch out for the list of prohibited items that organizers usually post days before the show. For one, outside food and drinks won’t be allowed inside, so you’ll have to deposit these upon entering the venue. Don’t worry though, stalls are usually available around the concert area so you can have your fill before the show starts!

At the end of the day, concerts are definitely much more enjoyable if you don’t have so many things weighing you down. As with traveling, pack light and enjoy the moment! – MJ Viernes/Rappler.com

MJ Viernes is a Rappler volunteer. She’s a Business Administration major from UP Diliman who likes K-pop, Ghibli films, and the colors pink and blue. She loves creating ceramics, crocheted pieces, and accessories during her free time.