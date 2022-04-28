CheckThisOut: 5 PH sunscreen brands for every kind of lifestyle

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

When you’re living in a tropical country like the Philippines, sunscreen is something you should definitely use everyday – even when you’re just staying indoors. Wearing sunscreen protects your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It prevents sunburn and reduces signs of aging like dark spots and wrinkles. Sometimes, it doubles as a makeup primer, too, helping you achieve that fresh and dewy look!

With Filipino-owned beauty brands constantly expanding their product lines – from makeup to skincare – now we have a variety of sunscreens to choose from. Affordable and readily available in malls, including your suki drugstores, their products work just as great as other popular brands abroad.

If you’ve been wanting to buy sunscreen but don’t know where to start, here’s a list to help you choose the right sunscreen, especially the one that matches your lifestyle.

For the homebody: Lana Skin Protect Brightening Sunblock SPF 80

One of the most common misconceptions about sunscreen is there’s no need to wear it when you’re staying indoors. But UV rays – radiation that can come from the sun – can pass through windows and expose your skin to sunlight. This is why you still need to apply sunscreen even when you’re lounging at home in your pajamas.

Some sunscreens can feel greasy on the face though, which can be a little uncomfortable. The trick is to look for a sunscreen with matte finish just like Lana PH Skin Protect Brightening Sunblock. This sunscreen contains a lightweight formula that shields your skin from UV rays and helps even out dark spots caused by sun damage. It also works well with make up and doesn’t leave white cast at all.

For the beach bum: Human Nature Philippines SafeProtect Sunscreen SPF 30

Before you go island hopping, make sure to bring a bottle of sunscreen with you. The Human Nature Philippines SafeProtect Sunscreen Sunscreen is water-resistant, which means it won’t wash away when you’re snorkeling or swimming in the water. The best part is it’s free from harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and benzophenone, common ingredients found in sunscreens, that pose threat to coral reefs. No wonder this sunscreen is a crowd favorite. It not just protects your skin from sun damage, it helps protect marine life as well.

For the makeup maven: Belo SunExpert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

Some use sunscreen as a makeup primer, others prefer to apply it on top of moisturizer – just try whatever works for your skin. What matters is that you apply sunscreen regularly for extra sun protection.

This tinted sunscreen from Belo provides broad-spectrum protection and makes use of Tone Adapt Technology which helps even out the skin tone and conceal fine lines and wrinkles on the face. Plus, it’s paraben-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. Simply blend a pea-size product on your face using your fingertips and you’ll achieve a flawless no-makeup makeup look in no time. Get that gorgeous glow without the sticky feeling.

For the travel junkie: Céleteque Sun Care Face and Body Sun Defense Spray SPF 50

If you’ll be out and about climbing mountains and switching trains, the last thing you want is a spilled sunscreen inside your bag. You might want to switch to a spray sunscreen especially when you’re traveling outside in need of sun protection. Compared to sunscreen lotions, spray sunscreens are more convenient and easy to use. Aside from having SPF 60, this sunscreen from Celeteque contains Vitamin E and sunflower oil making sure your skin gets the moisture it needs. It’s water-resistant and sweat-proof, too. Just spray it all over your face and body so your skin stays protected all day.

For the fitness buff: VMV Hypoallergenics Armada Sport SPF 70

This sunscreen is my personal favorite. I’ve been using it since I was in college, and it’s still my go-to sunscreen until today, especially when I go out for a jog in the afternoon. Although this sunscreen can leave a bit of a white cast, it’s surprisingly lightweight when applied on the face. It’s a heavy duty sunscreen suited for outdoor activities like biking and running. When used everyday, it claims to help lighten melasma and sun-induced skin cancer.

This sunscreen is on the pricey side so if you’re on a tight budget, it might not be for you. But as someone who’s been using it for years, I swear it’s worth the splurge.

Don’t get me wrong here, sunlight is essential for our health and well-being. It helps our body produce vitamin D, helps keep our bones strong, and protects our immune system from unwanted diseases. It can even make our skin glow. But it’s too much sun exposure that can be harmful to our skin. To stay protected from sun damage, it’s always a good idea to wear sunscreen. You’ve probably heard this from your tita but it is the ultimate skin-saver. –Rappler.com

