vivo brings ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Tournament’ to PH

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by vivo and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile Legends fans, rejoice! Global smartphone brand vivo drums up the enthusiasm in the gaming community as it holds the “Battle of the Legends: Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tournament.”

From January 12 to January 28, 2022, vivo’s “Battle of the Legends” will gather groups of esports fans through open qualifiers for a chance to win exciting prizes. They can also have an opportunity to compete with vivo brand ambassadors and two of the country’s leading esports teams, Nexplay Esports and ECHO Philippines.

The vivo “Battle of the Legends: Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tournament” is a 5v5 MOBA that pitches two teams in real-time battles against each other. The players must use coherent strategies and measure their attacks and defenses to outplay their opponents. It’s the thrill of the game that keeps spectators on the edge of their seats.

Interested participants can form a group comprising of five (5) starting players in the team, with one (1) of them being the captain and one (1) reserve player. They can register their slots from December 20, 2021 to January 8, 2022. To be eligible for the tournament, players must be lawful permanent residents and citizens of the Philippines.

vivo will draft the top 16 teams through a single-elimination match. From here, the top 8 teams will be chosen to go into the next round. The top 8 will play a best-of-3 series, and the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals. Both the semi-finals and the Championship finals will be a best-of-5 series on February 13, 2022. The champion team will have a chance to go head-to-head with vivo ambassadors and teams Nexplay Esports and ECHO Philippines.

Big prizes from vivo also await winners of the “Battle of the Legends: Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tournament.” The 4th placer will win P5,000, the 3rd placer will win P20,000, the 2nd placer will get P50,000, and the Champion team will receive P100,000 and a vivo Y76 5G smartphone for every player.

The vivo Y76 5G boats of superior features that capture the richness and dynamics of life, enabling users to fully enjoy every leisure time. It has an 8 + 4GB Extended RAM, which gives extra space for the device to run some of the latest mobile games available on the app store. It also has a big battery with 44W fast charge, so one need not worry about running out of battery mid-game. The vivo Y76 5G is also built with a Game Mode 2.0 together with amazing camera features such as an AI Editor and a Dual View Video. It enables users to capture and edit key highlights of their favorite battles and upload them online to share with their friends in the gaming community.

MOBILE LEGEND. The new and legendary vivo Y76 5G is made for your gaming needs.

With the vivo Y76 5G, every game is a player’s own. Join vivo and hundreds of esports fans in the upcoming “Battle of the Legends: Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tournament.” Register from December 20, 2021 to January 8, 2022 at https://forms.gle/QjUcq5tAUHwUY4WS6.

Are you ready to be a V legend? Join the conversations online with the hashtags #ShareYourMoments, #vivoY76, #vivogaming, and #vivoArena. Stay tuned for updates on vivo’s official social media pages, Shopee site, and product website www.vivoglobal.ph. – Rappler.com