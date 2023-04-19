[#RapplerReads] Five books to read if you loved Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Editor’s note: #RapplerReads is a project by the BrandRap team. We earn a commission every time you shop through the affiliate links below.

The internet is abuzz with the debut of the first-ever Netflix and A24 collaboration, Beef – and we’re here to keep the wheels spinning.

Starring Ali Wong (Amy) and Steven Yeun (Danny), the series follows two strangers who end up in a road rage incident that unravels into a misadventure opening them up to their darkest truths and impulses.

Without going into major spoiler territory, trust us when we say that it’s a pretty wild ride that’s got viewers hooked with its whip-smart and emotional themes. It currently has a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and stands as one of the top-watched new shows on Netflix.

In case you want more Beef in your system, here are a few books to get you back in the driver’s seat and reenter the world of Amy and Danny.

There’s nothing quite like reading about rage. Similar to the minority model problem presented in Beef, this book takes on female rage in pure and unfiltered prose. Though both Beef and Eileen have much deeper themes in play, it’s a fun ride for anyone that just wants to see raw emotions splashed on the page.

Although it’s not the series’ central theme, Beef takes on Asian representation and the issue of future generations carrying the pressure to be perfect. In a similar vein, Crying in H Mart turns the complexity of the diaspora into a beautifully written book about grief, love, and taking in one’s roots.

All My Rage follows childhood best friends Noor and Salahudin as they navigate growing up in a Pakistani community rocked by destructive choices. It’s quite a dark read, but just like Beef, it has brief moments of happiness that prove that life can be filled with kindness, forgiveness, and light amid the uncertainty.

One of the most interesting aspects of Beef is how Amy and Danny turn their circumstances as the little guys into herculean acts that make up the grand arcs of the show. If you’re looking for more revenge stories of the same caliber, check out this book’s ultimate supervillain origin story.

You might have to watch the final episode of Beef to get this one. Titled ‘Figures of Light,’ the show’s last entry takes inspiration from the Carl Jung quote, “One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.”

In case you didn’t know, Carl Jung is the father of analytical psychology, or how one’s mind, body, and soul in totality can affect their outward behavior. If you’re planning to walk in the same shoes as Amy and Danny in the series and have similar revelations, it’s best to take it from the master himself.

What other Netflix shows are you planning to watch after Beef? – Rappler.com