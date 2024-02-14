Meet vivo’s AI BlueLM, a breakthrough in smartphone intelligence

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's what you need to know about vivo's tailor-made AI system

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in the smartphone industry, transforming phones into smart devices that understand and cater to users’ needs.

As a leading global smartphone brand, vivo is at the forefront of this innovation, developing its own AI system, BlueLM, that powers its upcoming flagship phone, the vivo V30 Pro.

What is AI BlueLM and how does it work?

BlueLM is vivo’s self-developed AI system that integrates advanced technologies, such as natural language processing, image recognition, and voice recognition. It gives the vivo V30 Pro an advanced level of intelligent interaction, making it more intuitive and user-centric.

BlueLM is also a self-learner. It adapts to the habits and needs of its users, continually enhancing the accuracy and responsiveness of its intelligent interactions.

It can handle a variety of tasks, from daily voice assistance and smart reminders to complex translation and data analysis. It can also swiftly identify objects, scenes, and faces in photos, making photo categorization, editing, and sharing a breeze.

Moreover, it can suggest personalized content and services based on users’ preferences and interests, helping them discover new things that resonate with them.

What are the benefits of BlueLM for users?

BlueLM offers users a range of benefits, such as convenience, efficiency, and personalization. With BlueLM, users can control their phones using voice commands, access information quickly and easily, and enjoy a smoother and smarter user experience.

BlueLM also learns from users’ behavior and feedback, providing them with customized and relevant suggestions that suit their needs and interests. BlueLM aims to enhance user satisfaction and loyalty, as well as create value for users.

How does vivo ensure user security and privacy with BlueLM?

While pushing the boundaries of technological innovation, vivo places utmost importance on user security and privacy. BlueLM employs the most advanced encryption technologies and privacy protection measures to safeguard user data.

Moreover, vivo offers extensive privacy settings, empowering users to decide which features to use, thereby ensuring their personal information remains secure. vivo respects user choice and consent, and follows the highest ethical standards in AI development and application.

What is the vivo V30 Pro and how does it feature BlueLM?

The vivo V30 Pro is the upcoming flagship phone of vivo that features BlueLM, making it one of the first phones to offer such a high level of intelligent interaction.

The vivo V30 Pro is not just about AI, though. It also boasts top-tier hardware and a stunning design. With a high-end processor, ultra-HD camera, and a large-capacity battery, it delivers unmatched performance. The vivo V30 Pro is set to launch soon, so stay tuned for more updates.

vivo is committed to technological innovation and delivering mobile experiences that exceed the wildest dreams of its users. It follows the principle of “Simplicity and Truth” and infuses intelligent technology into every aspect of its users’ lives.

As AI technology continues to evolve and permeate everyone’s lives, vivo is confident that it will stay at the forefront of the mobile industry. Through relentless innovation and breakthroughs, vivo is committed to bringing awe-inspiring products and services to its users, infusing intelligent technology into every aspect of their lives.

Follow vivo on their website, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep updated with news and announcements. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE