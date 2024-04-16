RESULTS: April 2024 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page for the full results of the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the results of the April 2024 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination on Wednesday, April 17.

The Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination was held April 11 and 12, while the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination was held April 13. Both took place in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

We will upload the results here once they are available.