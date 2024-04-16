Exam results
TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the results of the April 2024 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination on Wednesday, April 17.

The Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination was held April 11 and 12, while the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination was held April 13. Both took place in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

We will upload the list of topnotchers here once they are available. Bookmark this page to stay updated. – Rappler.com

