RESULTS: February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 15,684 out of 32,495 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 15,684 out of 32,495 passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists given by the Board of Criminology last February 2024 in 28 testing centers all over the Philippines.

The results of examination with respect to three examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The Board of Criminology is composed of Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, chairman; Hon. Lani T. Palmones and Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, members.

The results were released in 22 working days from the last day of examination.

Starting April 15, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced.

The top ten performing schools in the February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists are the following:

Here’s a full list of passers:

