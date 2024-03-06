TOPNOTCHERS: February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists

The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Wednesday, March 6, that 15,684 out of 32,495 passed the February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full results of the February 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists below.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

– Rappler.com