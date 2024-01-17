RESULTS: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 732 out of 1,668 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 732 out of 1,668 passed the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in NCR, Baguio, Cebu and Davao last November 2023. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 18 series of 2023.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Merlin A. Go, officer-in-charge; Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas and Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examination.

Starting February 16, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists are the following:

Check out the full results here:

