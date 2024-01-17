Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOPNOTCHERS: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOPNOTCHERS: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists
Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, January 17, that 732 out of 1,668 takers passed the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full results of the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination below.

Must Read

RESULTS: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

RESULTS: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Dentists

 Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

licensure examinations in PH

Professional Regulation Commission