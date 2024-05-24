Exam results
LIST OF PASSERS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary Level

LIST OF PASSERS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary Level
Here's the list of examinees who passed the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers under the elementary level

The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced on Friday, May 24, that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees (46.67%) and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees (58.78%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given on March 17, 2024.

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the examination under the elementary level.

See the full examinations results below.

RESULTS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers 

