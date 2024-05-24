RESULTS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees (46.67%) and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees (58.78%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) given last March 17, 2024 in 36 testing centers all over the Philippines.

It is further announced that of the 20,890 elementary teacher passers, 17,561 are first timers and 3,329 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 41,787 passers are first timers and 8,752 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, vice chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to 36 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on the following dates:

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

The top performing schools in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

Elementary level

Secondary level

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers are the following:

Elementary level

Secondary level

See the full results here:

– Rappler.com