Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOPNOTCHERS: August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOPNOTCHERS: August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination
Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, August 17, that 3,982 out of 5,401 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full story on the results of the August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination below.

Must Read

RESULTS: August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

RESULTS: August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

healthcare

healthcare workers

licensure examinations in PH

Philippine healthcare system

Professional Regulation Commission