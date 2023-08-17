TOPNOTCHERS: August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, August 17, that 3,982 out of 5,401 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full story on the results of the August 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination below.

– Rappler.com