Maria Ressa to address World News Media Congress in Taipei

PRESS RELEASE: Rappler's Maria Ressa and Glenda Gloria join other disinformation warriors at the World News Media Congress in Taiwan on June 28-30

The following is a press release by the World News Media Congress.

As a symbol of independent journalism, Maria Ressa needs no introduction. Yet her bio is worth repeating to underline her importance in the fight for truth and free expression: Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, journalist, author, freedom advocate, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, and 2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Laureate.

Join Maria and other disinformation warriors at the World News Media Congress in Taiwan, June 28-30, 2023.

Soyoung oversaw Reuters’s coverage of the 2020 US presidential election and the tumultuous aftermath including the Capitol riot on January 6. She now oversees Reuters coverage of the two Koreas, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Patrícia has been at the forefront of investigative reporting on mis- and disinformation in Brazil. She revealed the illegal use of WhatsApp mass messaging to send false information and the use of disinformation campaigns to manipulate public opinion in Brazil.

As South Africa prepares for critical elections in 2024, Nwabisa will share details of projects and initiatives to curb disinformation in this heavily WhatsApp-driven society.

Glenda is the Executive Editor of Rappler, which was key in driving #FactsFirstPH, an all-of-society approach to share facts and call out disinformation during the Philippine elections in 2022.

Joel will talk about how the health crisis, and weak and divided political systems, undermined democracy. He will draw from observations in his book, The Infodemic: How Censorship and Lies Made the World Sicker and Less Free.

Join us and gain invaluable insights and intelligence at the WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress, Taipei, June 28-30.

Register here.

Planning to attend with more than 2 colleagues? Contact us for additional ticket discounts! — Rappler.com