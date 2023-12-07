RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announce that 23,782 elementary teachers and 53,995 secondary teachers successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announce that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees (47.01%) and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees (56.26%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) given last September 24, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand and in 40 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 23,782 elementary teacher passers, 16,716 are first timers and 7,066 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 39,979 passers are first timers and 14,016 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, members.

The results of examination with respect to three examinees were withheld for further validation of their submitted documents; and 14 examinees were withheld for final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on the following dates:

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top 10 performing schools in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers are the following:

