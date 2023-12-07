Exam results
LIST OF PASSERS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary Level

Here's the list of examinees who passed the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers under the elementary level

The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced on Thursday, December 7, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees (47.01%) and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees (56.26%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given on September 24, 2023.

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the examination under the elementary level.

See the full examinations results below.

