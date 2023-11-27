Sales over safety? Netizens slam Chowking over out-of-store order taking

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – How far do you need to go to boost sales?
Fast-food chain Chowking is under fire after one of their staff went viral for roaming around a subdivision in Davao City to take orders.
In a TikTok video posted by user @cabralmaria__, a Chowking server identified only as Shella shared how they were required to go out of the restaurant to take orders so they could meet their branch’s quota.
“As a service crew, we need to find a way to grow our sales because it is also our job,” she said.
How is the food delivered? Shella said she uses her personal money to commute from the store to the customers’ homes and back.
Chowking posted a statement on Sunday, November 26, saying that it asked the store involved to “put the activity on hold while the guidelines to ensure compliance with our standards are undergoing review.”
It also said Shella “continues to be a valued member of the store,” amid speculations that she has been fired after the video, now with over 5 million views, spread online.
“Upholding ethical standards in conducting business is a core commitment, and the safety and well-being of our team members remain our top priority,” Chowking added.
But netizens continued to push back, saying that the task should have not been allowed in the first place as it is outside the workers’ job description.
Others expressed concern over the servers’ safety whenever they are required to work outside the restaurant.
Some social media users also noted that the practice isn’t new, and that they have seen workers from other areas and fast-food chains doing the same task.
Jollibee Foods Corporation, owner of Chowking, is no stranger to issues involving its employees. Workers from Jollibee stores around the world have complained of wage theft, worker mistreatment, and understaffing issues, among others.
What are your thoughts on this issue? – Rappler.com
