Sales over safety? Netizens slam Chowking over out-of-store order taking

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Upholding ethical standards in conducting business is a core commitment, and the safety and well-being of our team members remain our top priority,’ says Chowking

MANILA, Philippines – How far do you need to go to boost sales?

Fast-food chain Chowking is under fire after one of their staff went viral for roaming around a subdivision in Davao City to take orders.

In a TikTok video posted by user @cabralmaria__, a Chowking server identified only as Shella shared how they were required to go out of the restaurant to take orders so they could meet their branch’s quota.

“As a service crew, we need to find a way to grow our sales because it is also our job,” she said.

How is the food delivered? Shella said she uses her personal money to commute from the store to the customers’ homes and back.

Chowking posted a statement on Sunday, November 26, saying that it asked the store involved to “put the activity on hold while the guidelines to ensure compliance with our standards are undergoing review.”

It also said Shella “continues to be a valued member of the store,” amid speculations that she has been fired after the video, now with over 5 million views, spread online.

“Upholding ethical standards in conducting business is a core commitment, and the safety and well-being of our team members remain our top priority,” Chowking added.

But netizens continued to push back, saying that the task should have not been allowed in the first place as it is outside the workers’ job description.

Why put on hold? Why is this a thing?? Just stop it altogether! Why do your service workers have to push sales outside? https://t.co/qGc3pRoDH6 — Failure (@rawrvip) November 26, 2023

So aware nga ang @chowking_ph na may ganitong activities sa store nila. Ang mas tanong dun ay bakit inaallow to in the first place? Bakit ngayon niya lang ihohold yung activity dahil may nagexpose na sa inyo? Bakit at the expense of your workers’ safety and humane conditions? https://t.co/QjPtoYH91K — Ajay Lagrimas #Thesisizing (@ajay_lagrimas) November 26, 2023

Infuriating how these big companies treat their employees.



They couldn't even cover the transportation allowances? I hope a definitive action will be taken to INCREASE the employees' salaries and UPHOLD their labor rights.



This practice should be stopped. https://t.co/egglJbI7G5 — Kevin Manalo (@kevinmanalo_) November 25, 2023

Others expressed concern over the servers’ safety whenever they are required to work outside the restaurant.

Good if hindi nga siya tinanggal, pero just putting the said activity on hold is evil. May protective measures ba kayo? May HMO and insurance ba kayo na binibigay just in case may mangyari sa crew niyo? Wala na ngang incentive tapos own money pa nila gamit. https://t.co/JGbkiOCesJ — Alexei (midnights)🕛🌈🌃 (@khienfontelle) November 26, 2023

Hold the management accountable, make sure the said crew won’t lose her job over this. If papalabasin ng store ang crew at kasama sa job description ang gagawin nila, make sure they are insured for any accidents that may happen to them outside. Otherwise, stick to the JD! https://t.co/lVeAdZ5pqK — Shortless (@shortlessph) November 27, 2023

Stop this exploitation, @chowking_ph . You give her no safety gear, no allowance for travel, this task doesn’t seem to be included in her orig job description, and I agree with a comment, her gender subjects her to other risks men aren’t.



Just wrong on multiple levels. https://t.co/b9IUiiXvWm — Guy With A (Hibernating) Blog #CovidIsNotOver (@GuyWithABlog) November 25, 2023

Some social media users also noted that the practice isn’t new, and that they have seen workers from other areas and fast-food chains doing the same task.

“[A]ctivity conducted by one of our stores in Davao…” Hmmm.



I personally met service crew roaming around Ermita in Manila doing the exact same thing many months ago. Again, this is NOT new and certainly NOT isolated to that store in Davao.



Hope Chowking can come clean on this. https://t.co/fQkTQiYhox — Emil (@13thFool) November 26, 2023

Chowking talking like it's an isolated case 💀 https://t.co/0Rvn6SfIiy — 199poor. (@OdinsonLowkey) November 26, 2023

I recall a certain food chain in PITX (Paranaque Terminal) doing the same practices. Service crew members would hop on busses and offer food items and I found it oddly weird but didn't mind at the time. Stop this abusive labor practice. https://t.co/6PKygPlppk — Ivoh Byron (@ayvhoe) November 26, 2023

Dude, may nagbebenta ng Chow Fan dati sa terminal ng bus sa D.Jose, they’re literally carrying the products outside the store para ibenta. This is an old practice. https://t.co/0fhIYmEAHP — radonxsantos 🫨 (@radoniverse) November 26, 2023

sad to see this and tbh they are doing this din at PITX 😔 and it hurts me more kasi minimum wage lang sila but their effort is more than that. really disappointed with @chowking_ph #chowking #Philippines https://t.co/T9Wl8OWL1W — happysadness 🪴 (@itssadhappiness) November 25, 2023

Jollibee Foods Corporation, owner of Chowking, is no stranger to issues involving its employees. Workers from Jollibee stores around the world have complained of wage theft, worker mistreatment, and understaffing issues, among others.

What are your thoughts on this issue? – Rappler.com