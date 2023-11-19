LIST: Affected routes, traffic advisories due to November 20 transport strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jeepney drivers belonging to the group Manibela, protest in Mendiola during their nationwide transport strike on October 16, 2023.

The implementation of the expanded number coding scheme is also suspended on Monday, November 20

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) expects the looming November 20 transport strike to affect up to thirteen routes in Metro Manila.

The strike will be led by transport group PISTON. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for individual jeepney operators to consolidate. (READ: As deadline looms, jeepney drivers must consolidate or retrain for another job)

Here are the routes that may be affected by the strike on Monday, November 20:

Bagumbayan – Pasig Pasig – Taguig via Maestrang Pinang, Tipas Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via Pasig Line Marikina – Pasig Novaliches – Malinta Novaliches – Shelter Ville via Camarin Road Novaliches – Bagumbong Novaliches – Deparo via Susano Paco – Sta. Mesa Rotonda via Nagtahan Napocor NIA Ville – Mindanao Ave. Congressional Baclaran – Sucat

The LTFRB also released this map of routes that are “projected as areas of concern.” (READ: Libreng sakay: Free rides on Monday due to November 20 transport strike)

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also suspended the implementation of the number coding scheme on Monday, although it did not cite the transport strike as the reason for the suspension.

Meanwhile, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III downplayed the expected effect of PISTON’s planned three-day strike.

“Base po sa aming last headcount, ang concentration po ng yung kanilang strike (Based on our latest headcount, the concentration of the strike) is only in Metro Manila,” he said.

“It’s almost zero. Practically, wala hong impact yung sinasabi nilang transport holiday or strike (There will be practically no impact due to what they call the transport holiday or strike),” he added. – Rappler.com