LIST: Metro Manila roads where e-trikes, e-bikes are banned starting April 2024

E-TRIKES. The local government of Manila offers e-trikes for stranded passengers on March 6, 2023, during the weeklong transport strike. File photo by Rappler

Drivers of e-trikes, e-bikes, and certain other vehicles caught traveling across major roads in Metro Manila will face fines of up to P2,500 starting April 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Council (MMC), through the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), approved a resolution banning certain e-vehicles from traversing major roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

MMDA Regulation No. 24-022 prohibits e-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles, pedicabs, pushcasts, and kuligligs from traveling on national roads, circumferential roads, and radial roads in all cities of NCR starting April 2024.

Here is the list of roads where these vehicles are banned:

C1: Recto Avenue C2: Pres. Quirino Avenue C3: Araneta Avenue C4: EDSA C5: Katipunan/CP Garcia C6: Southeast Metro Manila Expressway R1: Roxas Boulevard R2: Taft Avenue R3: Osmeña Highway R4: Shaw Boulevard R5: Ortigas Avenue R6: Magsaysay Blvd./Aurora Blvd. R7: Quezon Ave./Commonwealth Ave. R8: A. Bonifacio Ave. R9: Rizal Ave. R10: Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway Elliptical Road Mindanao Avenue Marcos Highway

Those caught violating the ban will face fines of up to P2,500. Motorists driving “electric-powered motor vehicles and tricycles” will also be required to have a driver’s license. Those apprehended without a license will have their vehicles impounded.

“Due to the proliferation of e-vehicles, the MMC deemed it imperative to regulate and penalize those who will traverse the national roads using such means of transportation,” MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said in a press conference on Wednesday, February 28.

Each local government unit within Metro Manila may also issue their own ordinances for secondary and other inner roads in their area.

Artes said that this was not a total ban on e-vehicles. Instead, the resolution is meant to set clearer guidelines around e-bikes and e-trikes, which were “a common cause of traffic and road crash incidents.”

There were 554 road crash incidents involving electric vehicles in 2023, according to MMDA’s data.

Previously, the MMDA admitted that it lacked unified guidelines regarding the use of e-trikes and e-bikes. Before the MMDA resolution, the most commonly cited regulation for e-vehicles was an administrative order by the Land Transportation Office that categorized electric vehicles and outlined where they could travel based on their maximum speed. – Rappler.com