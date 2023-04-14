Razon’s 140-MW solar plants in Batangas, Cavite aiming for end-2023 operations

The power plants will power 84,000 households and are expected to displace over 100,000 tons of coal per year

MANILA, Philippines – Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital (Prime Infra) and its Chinese partner’s 140-megawatt (MW) solar power plants in Tanauan, Batangas and Maragondon, Cavite are expected to start commercial operations by yearend.

The power plants will have an annual generation capacity of around 202 gigawatt hours, powering 84,000 households. It is also expected to displace over 100,000 tons of coal per year, according to Prime Infra and its project partner, PowerChina B7 Philippines Corporation.

The facilities serve as an expansion of the 100-megawatt facility of Solar Tanauan Corporation, a company acquired by Razon from Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste last February.

“Our project here at Solar Tanauan Corporation embodies the values that we, as a company, and I personally align with. We have a strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) commitment and sustainability focus and as such, our goal is to develop and operate our assets in a socially relevant manner,” said Solar Tanauan Corporation chair Katrina Razon during the groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday, April 12.

Other executives and officials present during the groundbreaking were Prime Infra CEO Guillaume Lucci, Solar Tanauan Corporation director Donato Almeda, Calabarzon Regional Development Council Chair Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, Marogondon Mayor Lawrence Arca, Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the Philippines Minister Counsellor Yang Guoliang, and chief representative of PowerChina to the Philippines Zhao Zhihao.

“The Philippines has sufficient sunlight and great potential for solar energy development. The development of photovoltaic projects not only alleviate the shortage of electricity consumption, optimize the energy structure, but also promote the employment of residents and improve people’s livelihood and well-being,” said Yang.

The Tanauan and Maragondon solar farms are the latest addition to Prime Infra’s portfolio in the renewable energy space. The projects currently are in various stages of development with a total gross installed capacity of 5,700 megawatts of solar generation and 4,000 megawatt hours of energy storage system. – Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com