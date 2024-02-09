Retail billionaire Nedy Tantoco of Rustan’s dies at 77

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MATRIARCH. Rustan's Zenaida Tantoco, the matriarch of the Tantoco family, has died.

Tantoco was chairman and CEO of Rustan's and the eldest daughter of the late ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco Sr., founder of Rustan's

MANILA, Philippines – The matriarch of the Tantoco family, Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco, died on Thursday, February 8, at the age of 77, Rappler learned from a close family friend.

Tantoco was the chairman and CEO of the Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation, as well as Stores Specialists Incorporated (SSI), the Philippines’ leading specialty retailer that markets at least 80 high-end brands such as Lacoste, Marks & Spencer, Salvatore Ferragamo, Anne Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, and Zara.

She’s the daughter of the late ambassador Bienvenido “Benny” Tantoco Sr., founder of the Rustan Group of Companies, who passed away on July 6, 2021, at the age of 100. – Rappler.com

