Retail billionaire Nedy Tantoco of Rustan’s dies at 77

Isagani de Castro Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – The matriarch of the Tantoco family, Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco, died on Thursday, February 8, at the age of 77, Rappler learned from a close family friend. 

Tantoco was the chairman and CEO of the Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation, as well as Stores Specialists Incorporated (SSI), the Philippines’ leading specialty retailer that markets at least 80 high-end brands such as Lacoste, Marks & Spencer, Salvatore Ferragamo, Anne Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, and Zara. 

She’s the daughter of the late ambassador Bienvenido “Benny” Tantoco Sr., founder of the Rustan Group of Companies, who passed away on July 6, 2021, at the age of 100. – Rappler.com

Isagani de Castro Jr.

Before he joined Rappler as senior desk editor, Isagani de Castro Jr. was longest-serving editor in chief of ABS-CBN News online. He had reported for the investigative magazine Newsbreak, Asahi Shimbun Manila, and Business Day. He has written chapters for books on politics, international relations, and civil society.
