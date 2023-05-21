WATCH: Mega Prime Foods CEO on artificial intelligence, IPO plans

Mega Prime Foods CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan says artificial intelligence will make fishing more efficient and sustainable

MANILA, Philippines – As artificial intelligence shakes up industries, Mega Prime Foods chief executive officer Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan only sees opportunities.

In a Business Sense episode, she said the company has talked to AI firms to improve fishing predictability.

“Sometimes, you can catch a lot today and tomorrow, you will not catch any,” Chan told Rappler.

But through AI, she said, they can address both efficiency and sustainability of the fishing process.

Aside from tackling AI, Chan also shares how Mega Prime Foods is gearing up for a planned initial public offering. – Rappler.com