LIVE: Senate hearing on PUV modernization and jeepney phaseout

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate public services and finance committees are set to hold a joint public hearing on the public utility modernization program and planned jeepney phaseout on Thursday, March 2.

The Senate is expected to hear the sentiments of transport group leaders, who have announced a weeklong strike in protest of the scheme. Jeepney operators and drivers are also against what they say is a poorly implemented modernization program that forces them to take on millions in debt to acquire modern jeepney units.

On Tuesday, February 28, senators adopted a resolution to “strongly urge the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to postpone the planned phase out of all traditional jeepneys by June 30, 2023,” citing the possibility of 50,000 jeepneys being phased out by the LTFRB memorandum circular.

Under the memorandum circular, traditional jeepneys that have yet to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations by June 30 will no longer be allowed to ply their routes. This drew threats of transport strikes from jeepney drivers and operators, who said there was lack of government preparations for the implementation of the plan.

Following statements of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista in relation to the issue, and the Senate move seeking a deferment of the phaseout, the agency decided to extend the consolidation deadline by six months, or to December 31, 2023. – Rappler.com